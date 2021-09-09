Mumbai imposes Section 144 from Sept 10-19 to curb Ganesh Chaturthi's public celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed Section 144 in the city from September 10 to 19 to curb the public celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No processions of Ganpati will be allowed and more than five persons can't gather at a place, said the Mumbai Commissioner's office.

Devotees have to take the darshan of Lord Ganesha online and they cannot visit mandapas across the city.

The order is being issued from Mumbai Commissioner's office and will be applicable under the jurisdiction area Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which starts on September 10, the State governments of Andhra Pradesh and the government of Union Territory Delhi have restricted the public celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi. (ANI)