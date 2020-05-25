Mumbai International Airport gears up for commercial flight operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): GVK-led Mumbai International Airport managing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is set to resume 25 commercial passenger flight movements on departure and 25 on arrival from May 25.

The initiative comes after the directive issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation as well as the State Minister.

"Adhering to the new guidelines specified by the Government, the passengers above the age of 14 are asked to mandatorily download the Aarogya Setu app to establish safe travel. Furthermore, the passengers above 80 years as well as expectant mothers and passengers with health issues are urged to restrict travelling. The arriving passengers will be temperature screened by the State Government and expected home quarantine for 14 days," the CSMIA said in an official statement.

Speaking on the standard operating procedures for the safety of its passengers, the CSMIA said, "The airport maintenance staff will be ensuring effective sanitization and disinfection of the entire terminal buildings, including the vital and high touch point areas."

"Furthermore, the airport will continue to undertake severe precautionary measures, including screening of departing passengers, maintaining 2-meters of social distancing, and wearing of masks. Additionally, plexiglass has been put at all counters to keep social distancing along with stationing hand sanitizers at all touchpoints," the CSMIA said while adding that a separate quarantine centre for symptomatic passengers. (ANI)

