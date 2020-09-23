Mumbai: Local trains on some routes cancelled due to rains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Local train services in Mumbai on Wednesday were affected due to heavy rainfall. Several parts of the city were battered by a heavy downpour on Tuesday night leading to disruption in local train services and waterlogging on many major junctions.

The Western Railways in the morning informed people that local trains between Churchgate to Andheri have been cancelled and long-distance special trains between Virar to Andheri have been rescheduled due to waterlogging in several areas across Mumbai such as Grant Road to Charni Road, Lower Parel to Prabhadevi, Dadar to Matunga and Matunga to Mahim.







Earlier in the morning, a bus got stuck in the waterlogged road at King Circle area. The passengers sitting in the vehicle were forced to cross the road on foot.







According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to receive moderate rains till September 28. The sky will generally be cloudy with the minimum and maximum temperatures oscillating between 26 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

