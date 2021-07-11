Mumbai logs 504 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): The city of Mumbai on Saturday reported 504 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, said the Public Health Department.

The total count of virus-infected people in the metropolis reached 7,27,141, including 7,484 active cases.

The death toll in the city rose to 15,612 with the new deaths registered by the Health Department.



As many as 736 patients were discharged on Saturday after being recovered from the virus and a total of 7,01,710 patients have been discharged till date.

The recovery rate of Mumbai stands at 96 per cent.

On Saturday, 37,036 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus. A total of 74,99,594 tests have been conducted in the city since the onset of the pandemic last year. (ANI)

