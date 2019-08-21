Mumbai: Man absconding after killing wife

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Mumbai police is on the look out for a man who allegedly killed his wife by strangling her. He hanged her body from the ceiling to make it appear like a case of suicide.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Pooja Gaud (30) is a resident of Unnat Nagar.

"Pooja had asked for money from her husband to pay their children's school fee. Not only did the husband refuse to pay, but he also strangled her to death. To make the murder look like suicide, the accused hung her body from the ceiling," police said in a release.

A case under IPC 302 has been registered against the accused who is absconding, the release added.

Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

