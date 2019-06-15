Mumbai: Man accused under POCSO Act jumps to death from 6th floor dies while attempting to flee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): A man accused under the POCSO Act died while attempting to flee from the Dindoshi Sessions Court here on Saturday.

The accused died when he jumped off from the sixth floor of the court building in an attempt to evade the authorities.

The POCSO Act is levied on the people accused of engaging in sexual assault and harassment of children, irrespective of their genders, who are below 18 years of age.

The punishments meted out under the POCSO Act can range from a prison sentence for a minimum of three years to life imprisonment and fine. (ANI)

