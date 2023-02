Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman while she was travelling in an autorickshaw in Juhu, Mumbai Police informed.



According to the police, the accused has been identified as Arvind Ajay Waghela (47 years old).

The incident took place near Amitabh Bachchan's Pratiksha bungalow, the police added.

An FIR has been registered under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said. (ANI)