Mumbai man arrested in Madhya Pradesh after killing wife over money

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): A day after a woman's decomposed body was found in a Mumbai flat, the Crime Branch arrested her husband from Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Hardik Shah who was married to the deceased Megha Shah (40).

The Crime Branch handed over the accused to Tulinj police who are probing the matter.

In the interrogation by the Tulinj police, the accused revealed the reason for the murder, saying that despite not earning, his wife was spending money so there used to be a dispute on this matter. The dispute increased so much that the husband strangled her to death.

Earlier on February 14, the decomposed body of the woman was found inside a flat in the Vijay Nagar area of Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police said.



Tulinj police in Palghar sent the body for postmortem and have registered a case under section 302 of IPC and started further investigation.

People living in the neighbourhood called the police due to an extremely foul smell from the apartment.

Following the information, a police team reached the spot. The door was locked and the police had to break open the door of the house.

The woman was found lying on the ground and with a strangulation mark on her neck.

According to the neighbours, the woman had come to stay in the building on rent a few days ago. (ANI)

