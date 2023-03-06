Mumbai: Man booked for making derogatory remarks against BJP, Shiv Sena leaders on social media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Mumbai Police has registered a case against a man for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena leaders on social media, police said.

The case was filed at Mumbai's cyber police station after Shiv Sena leader, Snehal Kamble filed a complaint with the police.

According to the complaint, the man identified as Sarthak Kapri made objectionable remarks about Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other leaders.



The FIR was registered under sections 153A , 505(2), 354(5) and 509 of IPC.

"A case has been registered against Sarthak Kapri, who made obscene and derogatory remarks on women on Twitter, in Mumbai's Cyber Crime Branch. The police are looking for the accused," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

