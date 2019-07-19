Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): A 67-year-old man on Thursday allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the eleventh floor of a Mumbai hospital here, police said.
The deceased was identified as Satish Khanna a resident of Chembur.
"The incident took place around 4 pm in the evening. The body has been sent for post mortem," police said. (ANI)
Mumbai: Man commits suicide by jumping from hospital's 11th floor
ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 22:58 IST
