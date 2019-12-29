Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): The crime branch of Mumbai police detained a person from Dongri on Saturday for allegedly celebrating underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's birthday.
According to police, upon interrogation, the man revealed that he did this to increase followers on Facebook and that he was celebrating the birthday of a person named Dawood and not Dawood Ibrahim's.
Further, the investigation is underway (ANI)
Mumbai: Man detained for celebrating Dawood Ibrahim's birthday
ANI | Updated: Dec 29, 2019 03:01 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): The crime branch of Mumbai police detained a person from Dongri on Saturday for allegedly celebrating underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's birthday.