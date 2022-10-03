Mumbai: Man dies after chest pain while playing Garba

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): A young man in Mumbai died on Saturday died after experiencing chest pain while playing Garba.



While playing Garba, the man fell down after experiencing chest pain. He was admitted to a nearby hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

The person was identified as 27-year-old Rishabh. He was a resident of Dombivili West. He worked at a private company

The Mulund Police has registered the matter under Accidental Death Report (ADR) and has started the investigation. (ANI)

