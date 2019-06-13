Mumbai: Man dies after drowning at Bandra Bandstand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 13 (ANI): A man died after drowning in the sea at Bandra Bandstand here on Thursday, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade department (MFB).

Mitunkumar Bramhaprasad Kariyar, 29, was rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade department and sent to K B Bhabha Hospital in Bandra. However he was declared bought dead.

Dr. Dinesh, Chief Medical Officer, K B Bhabha Hospital said: "The victim Mitunkumar was bought dead after the MFB rescued him." (ANI)

