Mumbai: Man dies after iron-rod falls on him in under-construction building

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): A businessman died after an iron rod fell on him in an under construction building in Parel area here on Thursday.

The dead person has been identified as Rahul Saraf.

While entering the building, a rod fell on him injuring him severely. He was admitted to Kem Hospital from where doctors advised him to be taken to a private hospital.

He was then admitted to Global Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

