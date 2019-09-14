Mumbai: Man dies in accident in under-construction Metro line

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): One person died and one sustained injuries in an accident in a tunnel shaft of the under-construction Mumbai Metro line on Friday.

The accident occurred between Seepz station and the ramp at Sariput Nagar. The station and the ramp lie at the northern end of the 33.5-km long underground corridor near Aarey Milk Colony.

According to a spokesperson of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), the incident occurred when the two workers were breaking a rock with a rock splitter.

"During the breaking of rock with rock splitter in the cross passage work between Seepz and the ramp, a piece of rock mass from the tunnel face collapsed and fell down trapping two labourers," the MMRC spokesperson said.

"Immediate action was taken to remove the rock mass with the help of a power pack and the two persons were taken to the hospital. One person is stable and under treatment. Unfortunately the second injured was declared dead by a doctor," the spokesperson added.

The MMRC spokesperson further informed that the incident is being investigated by the contractors and by the general consultants of MMRC and all remedial measures will be taken as required.

The MMRC spokesperson also informed that the family of the deceased will be compensated. (ANI)

