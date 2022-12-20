Mumbai: Man from Bihar's Madhubani arrested for molesting minor girl

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Dindoshi police on Tuesday said that they have arrested a man from Bihar's Madhubani district for molesting a 13-year-old girl in the Goregaon area of Mumbai.



The accused is identified as Ram Sagar Paswan a native of Bihar's Madhubani district.

Police said, a case has been registered under POCSO Act and the accused is sent to 14-day judicial custody. The accused who absconded after the incident was arrested in Madhubani and was brought to Mumbai.

Police said the incident took place when the victim was alone in her house. The accused entered her house and started molesting her and when the girl raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot. (ANI)

