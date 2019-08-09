Representative Image
Representative Image

Mumbai man held for sending death threats to Kejriwal, others

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:37 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A 28-year-old man was arrested by Cyber Crime unit of Delhi Police Special Cell in Mumbai for allegedly sending threatening emails to political leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The accused is identified as Abhishek Tiwari, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, residing presently in Mumbai's Nala Sopara area, police said.
DCP, CyPAD Special Cell in an official statement said, "A complaint was received from the office of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding the receipt of threatening emails in which the sender was giving threat to life to the Chief Minister."
"Immediately upon the receipt of the complaint, a technical enquiry into the threat email was started by CyPAD Unit and a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Special Cell," he added.
"Based on technical analysis of inputs collected regarding the origin of the email, connected mobile phone and IP logs, teams were rushed to Mumbai and Kanpur for locating the suspected user of the relevant email id," the statement said.
Police said the suspect had gone underground and was leaving very few digital footprints. "With a deep analysis of technical inputs, his location was zeroed to Nala Sopara, Mumbai, a densely populated, low-lying area...The team in Mumbai searched through hundreds of chawls till the accused was finally nabbed."
The police said in the statement that the accused works as a delivery boy with a furniture foam distributor in Mumbai. He was not satisfied with his job and his life and wanted to do something big to draw the attention of people. He came up with the idea of sending threatening emails to politicians in July this year.
The statement said, "The first such mail that was sent by him was about a local municipal office-bearer of a major political party in Mumbai. Disappointed with the lukewarm response, he upped the ante and decided to send threat mails to senior political leaders. First, he sent threatening emails to Delhi Chief Minister. Ignorant about the fact that police is on his trail, he sent another threatening mail of an impending bomb blast to a national political party's headquarters in Delhi."
Police said the accused has been arrested and is being interrogated. The mobile phone used by the accused to send the emails has been recovered and subjected to cyber forensic analysis. (ANI)

