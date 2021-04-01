Mumbai man helps prove innocence of his daughter, son-in-law sentenced in drug trafficking case in Qatar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): A father helped proved the innocence of his daughter and son-in-law who were sentenced to 10-years imprisonment in Qatar on drug trafficking charges after drug traffickers had gained their confidence and given them a bag containing charas telling them it contained zarda (tobacco).

On July 6, 2019, two Indian passengers Mohammad Shareeq and his wife Oniba Kauser Shakeel Ahmed were apprehended at Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar by Drug Enforcement Agencies, Qatar.

From the luggage of above stated passengers, 4.1 kg of Hashish was recovered. Mohammad Shareeq and Oniba Kauser Shakeel Ahmed were put to trial in Qatar by the prosecution agencies. The Supreme Judiciary Council of Qatar had sentenced both of them to serve 10 years in jail and a fine of 300 thousands Riyal individually.

Shakeel Ahmed Qureshi, resident of Mumbai (father of Oniba Kauser Shakeel Ahmed) filed complaints at various forums including Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) alleging that his innocent daughter and son-in-law were arrested for transporting contraband (Charas) from India to Qatar and convicted to 10 years imprisonment in Qatar.

He further alleged that his daughter and son-in-law were deceived by a lady namely Tabassum Riyaz Qureshi (aunt of Mohammad Shareeq Qureshi) and her associate Nizam Kara. In the garb of a honeymoon package, Mohammaed Shareeq Qureshi and Oniba Qureshi were sent to Qatar. The contraband was concealed in their luggage bags provided by Tabussum and Nizam Kara, both residents of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Shakeel Ahmed Qureshi had provided relevant documents and a compact disc containing the audio recordings between Mohammad Shareeq Qureshi and Tabussum, along with the complaint.

A detailed enquiry was initiated by NCB into the allegations levelled by Shakeel Ahmed Qureshi and it was learnt that a well-organized drug trafficking syndicate was being run by Nizam Kara involving Tabussum and others. A close surveillance was mounted against these drug syndicate members by NCB.



On February 26 last year, working on the reliable inputs, Narcotics Control Bureau intercepted one consignment of 1.474 kg of Charas of this syndicate in Chandigarh and arrested four persons namely Ved Ram, Maheshwar, Shahnawaz Gulam Choratwala and Shabbana.

During investigation of this case, it surfaced that on the behest of Nizam Kara and Shaheeda Kara (wife of Nizam Kara), this consignment was procured by Shahnawaz Gulam Choratwala and Shabbana. All the financial arrangements for this consignment of drug was made by Shaheeda Kara on the directions of Nizam Kara.

During the investigation, Nizam Kara and Shaheeda Kara were examined u/s 67 NDPS Act. Nizam Kara admitted that Mohammad Shareeq and Oniba Kauser Shakeel Ahmed were sent to Qatar by him and his associate Tabussum.

Mohammad Shareeq and Oniba Kauser were handed over the bag purported to be containing zarda/tobacco by them, whereas Charas was concealed in the luggage instead of tobacco.

From the facts emerging out of the investigation conducted by NCB, it was established that these two Indian citizens lodged in Qatar jail are innocent and were not having any knowledge regarding the drugs, which is the basic condition of conscious possession of drugs.

Accordingly, NCB approached MEA for co-ordinating with the concerned authorities in Qatar and pursuing the matter regarding their innocence in the present case.

The relevant documents, voice clippings and evidences were shared with Indian embassy in Qatar through diplomatic channel and the matter was pursued with the Qatar authorities.

Indian authorities at Qatar had shared evidences with Qatar authorities and the Supreme Judiciary Council and sought acquittal of both the Indian nationals, in view of the investigations held in India by NCB. It was held in the court of Qatar that both of them were actually victims and not the perpetrator of the crime.

On March 29, the local appeal court of Qatar heard the case and ordered acquittal of Mohammad Shareeq and Oniba Kauser Shakeel Ahmed. (ANI)

