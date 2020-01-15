Mumbai man jailed for 3 yrs for molesting minor actor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): A 41-year-old man was convicted on Wednesday and sentenced to serve jail time by a Mumbai special court here for molesting a minor actor in a Delhi-Mumbai flight in December 2017.

Vikas Sachdeva has been given a three-year prison sentence by the court.

He was booked under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

