Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): A 41-year-old man was convicted on Wednesday and sentenced to serve jail time by a Mumbai special court here for molesting a minor actor in a Delhi-Mumbai flight in December 2017.
Vikas Sachdeva has been given a three-year prison sentence by the court.
He was booked under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Mumbai man jailed for 3 yrs for molesting minor actor
ANI | Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:45 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): A 41-year-old man was convicted on Wednesday and sentenced to serve jail time by a Mumbai special court here for molesting a minor actor in a Delhi-Mumbai flight in December 2017.