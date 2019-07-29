Mumbai: Man killed during birthday celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): A 27-year-old man was murdered while celebrating his birthday at a party lawn here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Nitesh Sawant. He was celebrating his birthday along with his friends when the incident occurred.

Sharing details of the case, Police Inspector Pratap Bhosle said, "The incident occurred around 9:30 PM. 7-8 people are involved in this. The post-mortem will be performed to ascertain more details".

"Prima facie 4-5 days ago he had an altercation with someone. Probably they called few more people and committed this crime", he added.

The case has been registered under section 302 of Indian Penal Section (IPC). (ANI)

