Mumbai man kills brother over stepping out during COVID-19 lockdown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother after the duo got into a fight over stepping out of their home amid the COVID-19 lockdown in Kandivali area here, police said on Thursday.

The accused identified as Rajesh Laxmi Thakur killed his younger brother Durgesh after the former along with his wife stepped out of the house to buy groceries in the market on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, when the couple returned from the market, Durgesh questioned them about the urgency to buy groceries amid the lockdown. Following this, an argument ensued between the brothers and Durgesh slapped Rajesh's wife. Later, Rajesh attacked his younger brother with a kitchen knife.

As Durgesh had sustained serious injuries, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

