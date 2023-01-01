Mumbai: Man stabbed to death, one arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Sunday said they have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a 29-year-old to death following an altercation here in Gilbert Hill area of Andheri.

According to the police, after the murder, the accused threw the body of Sanjay Kamble, in a public toilet and fled from the spot.

Police have identified the accused as Salman Shaikh.



"There was an altercation between the deceased, Sanjay Kamble, and the accused, Salman Shaikh, following which the accused attacked him with a knife on the throat and stomach and killed him," the police said.

A case has been registered under section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the DN Nagar police station, it added.

More details awaited. (ANI)

