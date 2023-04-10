Mumbai: Masks made mandatory in all BMC hospitals as Covid cases surge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it mandatory to wear masks in all BMC hospitals considering the rise in Covid cases.

This decision was taken after a meeting on the Covid situation. BMC has also advised its employees to wear masks in public places.

Maharashtra reported 788 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with one fatality, as per state health department data.

With the spike in Covid-19 cases across the country and in Maharashtra, State Health Minister Tanaji Sawant informed that the state would be conducting a mock drill on April 13-14.

"As suggested by the central government, we are going to hold a mock drill for our Covid preparedness in the state on April 13-14," said the minister.



However, the health minister asked people not to panic but remain vigilant and take precautions. "It's true that Covid numbers are increasing but it's not affecting much as it's a very mild variant which is prevalent in the state. No need to panic at all but everyone should take precautions while going to crowded places. "

"I have talked to all the Covid hospitals and can update you that no patient is on ventilator or oxygen support in Maharashtra. It's very satisfactory that patients are recovering only in 48-72 hours. So nothing to worry much about because Prevalent XBB.1.16 is not as lethal as Delta variant was in the second wave of Covid", said the minister.

Sawant also mentioned the ongoing Chaitra month which has several festivals which are celebrated across Maharashtra, and people also start taking vacations. So places start getting crowded in such situations people should take precautions while enjoying.

The health minister also claimed of having an adequate number of Oxygen and Ventilator beds. All Covid Hospitals are also prepared and are on standby we have sufficient stock of medical oxygen too.

On April 7, Mansukh Mandaviya, who chaired a review meeting with states, urged them to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials.

Mandaviya, during the meeting, also urged states to identify emerging hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases and sending sufficient samples for testing of COVID-19 and Influenza; and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples.

It was observed that 23 states and UTs had average tests per million below the national average."Irrespective of the new COVID variants, the five-fold strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour' continue to remain the tested strategy for COVID management. This would facilitate the undertaking of appropriate public health measures, he said," Mandaviya said. (ANI)

