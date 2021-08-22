Mumbai mayor ties rakhi to COVID warriors at Kasturba Hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI): Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday tied rakhi to COVID-19 frontline workers and thanked them for their selfless work done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She visited Kasturba Hospital and celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying the sacred thread to doctor, nurse, and other health care workers.

"There is a need to be cautious to avoid a third wave of the pandemic," she said while speaking to reporters.

Pednekar also urged people not to flock while celebrating the festival and follow COVID protocols.



"The outbreak has significantly reduced but not ended. Black fungus and Delta plus variants have emerged now. The third wave can infect children as well. We need to be cautious," she said.

Pednekar further said that the burden of the third wave will fall on children.

Meanwhile, the mayor also condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for holding nation-wide Jan Ashirwad Yatra amid the outbreak.

"BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra is nothing but a yatra of deceit. People are witnessing what they're doing. They will give their 'aashirwad' in due time. If they really want to work, then they should provide COVID vaccines for people," she said.

As per the official health bulletin issued on Saturday, Mumbai reported 259 new COVID-19 case and 5 death over 24 hours. There are 2825 active cases in the city. (ANI)

