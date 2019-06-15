Mumbai Mega Block: Train services on Main and Harbour lines to be affected

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 15 (ANI): The Central Railway informed that on June 16 (Sunday) it will operate Mumbai mega block for maintenance works on rail tracks, which is likely to cause disruptions on the Main and Harbour lines.

In a statement, the organisation informed that Matunga-Mulund Dn slow line services will be operating from 11.20 am to 3.50 pm.

Slow line services leaving Matunga from 10.57 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted to Dn slow line proper at Mulund station.

Dn slow line services will not be available at Vidyavihar, Kanjur Marg and Nahur Stations and passengers of these stations are allowed to travel via Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund stations.

Up fast/semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.54 am to 3.06 pm will halt at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Dn fast/semi-fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.40 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will be arriving destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

Also, All Dn and Up slow services leaving or arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive at destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

All Dn Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.23 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.56 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.

All Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 2.44 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

However, special services will be running between Panvel and Kurla on Platform No.8 during the block period. Also, Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.

The statement said that due to these blocks, suburban trains are likely to be more crowded than usual. "Passengers are requested to not take any risks while travelling. They are also requested to avoid travelling on footboard, rooftop of locals and not to board extremely overcrowded trains," it read. (ANI)

