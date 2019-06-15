File Photo (ANI)
File Photo (ANI)

Mumbai Mega Block: Train services on Main and Harbour lines to be affected

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:39 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 15 (ANI): The Central Railway informed that on June 16 (Sunday) it will operate Mumbai mega block for maintenance works on rail tracks, which is likely to cause disruptions on the Main and Harbour lines.
In a statement, the organisation informed that Matunga-Mulund Dn slow line services will be operating from 11.20 am to 3.50 pm.
Slow line services leaving Matunga from 10.57 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted to Dn slow line proper at Mulund station.
Dn slow line services will not be available at Vidyavihar, Kanjur Marg and Nahur Stations and passengers of these stations are allowed to travel via Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund stations.
Up fast/semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.54 am to 3.06 pm will halt at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
Dn fast/semi-fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.40 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will be arriving destination 20 minutes behind schedule.
Also, All Dn and Up slow services leaving or arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive at destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
All Dn Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.23 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.56 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.
All Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 2.44 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.
However, special services will be running between Panvel and Kurla on Platform No.8 during the block period. Also, Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.
The statement said that due to these blocks, suburban trains are likely to be more crowded than usual. "Passengers are requested to not take any risks while travelling. They are also requested to avoid travelling on footboard, rooftop of locals and not to board extremely overcrowded trains," it read. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:32 IST

Water, electricity crisis: Delhi Cong to organise demonstrations...

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): Delhi Congress will organise demonstrations in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi on June 18 to protest against alleged power cuts and water shortage in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:29 IST

Encephalitis claims 73 lives in Bihar, Health Min assures assistance

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 15 (ANI): Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Saturday said the state government is doing its best to save children, as the death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur mounted to 73.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:24 IST

U'khand seeks Rs 5,000 cr grant from Centre for Maha Kumbh 2021

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought a one-time grant of Rs 5,000 crore for organising the Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar in 2021.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:08 IST

EC ignores Congress objections, decides to hold 2 RS bye-polls separately

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Ignoring Congress objections, the Election Commission on Saturday announced separate bye-elections on July 5 to two Rajya Sabha vacancies in Gujarat, created by the election of Amit Shah and Smriti Irani to Lok Sabha, while announcing by-polls to four other Rajya S

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:05 IST

Home Ministry has asked SIT to probe afresh anti-Sikh riots case...

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry has asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been constituted to investigate closed cases of 1984 Sikh genocide cases, to probe afresh a case against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, said Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:03 IST

Have accepted all demands, please come back to work: Mamata...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): As defiant striking doctors skipped a meeting with her for the second day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended an olive branch to them by promising not to invoke the stringent Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and appe

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:51 IST

Noida: 17 schools fined for flouting fee norms

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): As many as 17 schools were fined over Rs 8 lakh by Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Saturday for violating fee norms.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:37 IST

Ruckus at Shamli police station after 2 women engage in scuffle

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between two women at Shamli police station on Saturday, after one of them accused the other of threatening to her burn her alive over a family feud.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:21 IST

Uttarakhand: PIL over lavish Gupta wedding citing threat to environment

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has come up as an obstacle for the Rs 200 crore weddings of a South Africa based controversial NRI family in Auli district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:19 IST

MHA constitutes TMG to crackdown on terrorists financers in valley

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): The Centre has constituted a new Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) in Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to dismantle terror-financing structure and crackdown terrorists financers in the valley.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:16 IST

Army organises ex-servicemen rally in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday organised a rally for ex-servicemen at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Centre in Srinagar.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 19:14 IST

Kochi: P.S Sreedharan Pillai holds BJP core committee meeting

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 15 (ANI): Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday chaired a meeting of the party's core committee to review the debacle in the Lok Sabha polls and prepare for the Assembly elections due in 2021.

Read More
iocl