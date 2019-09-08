Mumbai Metro will carry as many passengers by 2024 as by local trains now: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that by 2023-24 the capacity of metro network in Mumbai will be as much as the local trains in the city at present.

According to a press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), informing citizens about the expansion plan for Mumbai Metro, the Prime Minister said: "From 11 km today, the metro network of the city will increase to 325 km by 2023-24. The capacity of the metro will become as much as that of the volume of people carried by Mumbai local today. The coaches which run on the metro lines will also be manufactured in India."

The press note said Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various Mumbai Metro projects, in line with the vision of 'Mumbai in Minutes'.

"The projects will provide a boost to the metro infrastructure of the city and will contribute to a safer, faster and better commute for every Mumbaikar," the press note said.

It further said, the Prime Minister stated that projects worth Rs 20,000 crore have been initiated in Mumbai today, while Rs 1.5 lakh crore have already been invested in Mumbai Metro.

Modi said that new metro lines, Metro Bhavan and new facilities at metro stations will give a new dimension to Mumbai and make life easier for Mumbaikars. "The connection between Bandra and expressway will make life easier for professionals. With these projects, Mumbai can be reached in minutes," he said.

The Prime Minister also stated that 10,000 engineers and 40,000 skilled and unskilled workers will get job opportunities due to the metro projects, according to the press release. (ANI)

