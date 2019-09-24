Mumbai: Minor dies under debris of partially collapsed building

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): A 10-year-old girl who was trapped under the debris of a partially collapsed building in suburban Khar, died on Tuesday.

Mahi Motvani who was rescued and rushed to the Lilavati hospital was declared as brought dead by doctors.

Dr Kanika Mahajan, CMO, Lilavati Hospital told ANI: "A casualty named Mahi Motwani was declared brought dead at 1700 hrs."

The incident occurred around 1:13 pm when a portion of the staircase of the residential building 'Puja' collapsed.

Fire engines along with an ambulance NDRF and police personnel involved in the rescue teams had evacuated the building but Motvani was trapped in the debris. (ANI)

