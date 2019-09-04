Mumbai: Minor girl gang-raped in Andheri, 3 arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons in Andheri area here.

The police have arrested three of five accused.

"We have arrested three persons in connection with the gang-rape and are interrogating them. Two others are absconding. Efforts are on to nab them as well," a police official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, all five accused are known to the victim.

Police had registered the case against the accused on Sunday. (ANI)

