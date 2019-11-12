Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): The 10-year-old girl who went missing since November 5 was raped and strangulated to death, police said.
Her body was recovered by the police on November 9 near Vidyavihar railway station.
According to Mumbai police, " Postmortem report confirms rape and death due to strangulation". An accused has been taken into custody.
Further, an investigation is going on. (ANI)
Mumbai : Missing minor raped and murdered, body recovered
ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 03:13 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): The 10-year-old girl who went missing since November 5 was raped and strangulated to death, police said.