Mumbai Narcotics Cell seizes drugs worth 1 crore, arrests one Nigerian

ANI | Updated: Feb 11, 2022 23:24 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): The officials of Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell on Thursday arrested a Nigerian drugs peddler from the Andheri area of Mumbai with 407 grams of cocaine.

The recovered cocaine is worth about Rs 1 crore (Rs 1,22,10,000) in the international market.
The Narcotics Cell official had received information that a group of Nigerians was coming to Mumbai to sell drugs.
The accused peddler was produced in the court today where the court sent him to police custody. (ANI)

