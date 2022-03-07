Mumbai: Nawab Malik arrives at Arthur Road Jail after PMLA court sends him to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday arrived at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai after a Special PMLA court sentenced him to 14-day judicial custody till March 21 in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.



Malik was arrested in the matter on February 23 and remained in the Enforcement Directorate custody till March 7.

Earlier today, he was taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai before being taken to the court for his medical checkup.

