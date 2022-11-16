Mumbai: NCB busts inter-city drug syndicate, seizes drugs worth over Rs 1 cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): In a major crackdown on the drug trafficking cartels, NCB-Mumbai busted syndicates wherein multiple drugs were seized and four key associates were arrested, said officials on Wednesday.

The week-long drive resulted in the seizure of 1.2 kgs (3840 tablets) of Tramadol, 10.8 kgs (13,500 tablets) of Nitrazepam, 19 kgs of Ganja and 1.150 kgs high-grade Hydroponic Weed.

The total worth of seized materials is around Rs 1 crore in the international market, the officials informed.

"Enquiry resulted in the identification of a Mumbai-based courier office wherein the suspected parcel was underway shipment. On 10/11/2022, the officials of NCB-Mumbai reached the courier office and searched for the parcel. Upon opening the said parcel box, Tramadol tablets were concealed, which was misdeclared as a legit item," read an official statement by NCB.

In continuance of the alerted intelligence network, another input was received about an interstate Ganja trafficking syndicate conspiring to transport a consignment from Dhule to Mumbai. Further efforts in the matter led to the identification of two carriers and the bus route.



Accordingly, a field team set out towards a trap location around a bus stand in Mumbai.

"Shortly, as per the initial input, the bus arrived and the carriers deboarded the bus. As the duo were about to move out of from the area, the officials intercepted them and upon search of their belongings, 19 kgs of high-quality Ganja was recovered from them. The contraband was seized accordingly and the persons were arrested. The contraband is sourced from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha region and the traffickers are into the business for the last 4-5 years and were aware to dodge the law enforcement techniques," added the statement.

In view of the consecutive seizures made, further intensive analysis of the intelligence network and data led to input about another international drug trafficking syndicate who was perpetrating to smuggle out high-grade Bud (commonly known as Hydroponic Weed) to Doha, Qatar through courier parcel mode.

"The urgent analysis led to the identification of the parcel details which were on verge of international shipment upload but were immediately held back for inspection. On 14/11/2022, upon checking the parcel by the NCB officials, initially, the parcel were containing 10 nos. of photo decoration frames with religious scriptures but upon close examination, illicit contraband were found to be concealed inside the frames. Upon disassembling all the 10 frames, a total of 1.150 kgs high-quality Hydroponic Weed was recovered which was immediately seized," added the statement.

Both the arrested persons are Mumbai based and are in contact with many other traffickers in other states also. The contraband was immediately seized and the duo were apprehended, informed NCB officials.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

