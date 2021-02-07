Mumbai: NCB seizes 100 gm of mephedrone, 1 held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Mumbai zonal unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested a drug trafficker and seized 100 gm of Mephedrone from his possession.



Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, Mumbai Zonal Unit NCB said the accused has been identified as Ibrahim Mujawar a resident of Jogeshwari.

"The accused has bought it from Asif Rajkotwala a resident of Dongri. Asif was arrested with a small quantity of Charas," he said.

The police said that the probe on the case is underway. (ANI)

