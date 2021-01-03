Mumbai: NCB seizes 400 gram of MD, detains drug peddler

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Mumbai's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a drug suspect at Bandra Railway station (west) on January 2 and recovered 400 gram of MD (Mephedrine) from Bandra area, an NCB official said.



Sameer Wankhede, NCB's Zonal Director informed that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the said accused.

"NCB Mumbai intercepted a suspect at Gurunanak Marg, Bandra Railway station (west) on 02/01/2021, and recovered 400 gram of MD from Chand Shaikh, resident of Bandra area in person and from his scooty," the NCB official said in a press note.

Further investigation is underway and NCB is searching for another suspect who is apparently the supplier of the prime accuse. (ANI)

