Mumbai: NCB seizes 4.600 kg of Ephidrine hidden in consignment of mattresses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 4.600 kilograms of Ephedrine worth Rs 5 crore in Mumbai's Andheri. The contraband that was sourced from Hyderabad and was destined to Australia via Mumbai was concealed in a consignment containing three mattresses, officials informed on Friday.



It was concealed inside three mattresses packed in one carton box in the form of a parcel. During the search, all the mattresses were taken out and the contraband was concealed inside it, said the release.

Ephedrine is one of the highly sought-after chemical precursors in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine. It is covered under Sec 9A of NDPS Act, 1985 and table-I precursor under the United Nations Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

NCB in its release also said that further investigation is underway to nab the consignee and consignor and other links of the drug smugglers in Mumbai. (ANI)

