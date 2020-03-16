Mumbai: One arrested for duping woman of Rs 4 lakhs for surgical masks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Mumbai Police have arrested a person for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 4 lakhs on the pretext of providing surgical masks.

The lady runs a company that supplies uniforms to various clients in the international market.

She had recently received an order to supply 1.6 lakh face masks to France and Oman, following this she visited a website on which the accused, identified as Abrar Mushtaq had put up his details.

Upon contacting the accused took her order of 1.6 lakh face masks for the total amount of Rs 14.4 lakhs, out of which Rs 4 lakhs were paid to him as advance.

Following this, the lady came to know that the accused runs a fake company following which she filed a complaint with the police.

The accused was arrested from South Mumbai under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)









