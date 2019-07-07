Mumbai: One dead, five injured in road accident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 06 (ANI): One person died while five others were injured in a road accident after a truck and a car collided on Jogeshwari Flyover Bridge opposite Trauma Care Hospital on Saturday.

According to the police, a truck loaded with vegetables reportedly flipped over after a car smashed into it from the back.

The incident took place around 08: 55 am due to heavy rain the preceding night.

All the injured were rushed to AMO Trauma Care Hospital, where one - Badru Ansari - was pronounced brought dead and two others - Dilip Gupta and Raju Vishvakarma - are in critical condition.

Javed Ansari and Gajendra Gupta also injured in the accident, and are being treated at the hospital, while Kaustubh Puri has been discharged.

(ANI)

