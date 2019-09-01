Mumbai: One dead, four injured in wall collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 1 (ANI): One person died and four others suffered injuries after a wall of a chawl at MHB Colony in Mumbai's Malad collapsed following a cylinder explosion earlier on Sunday.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), a 35-year-old lady who was trapped under the collapsed wall was rescued and later sent to the Samanya Prashasan hospital where she was declared brought dead.

According to doctor Nilesh, AMO Kandivali Shatabdi hospital, two among four people, who have been injured due to the explosion, have been treated and discharged. While one injured sustained 80 per cent burns and is in a critical condition, other has sustained 15 per cent burns injuries and both are being treated. (ANI)