Mumbai: Onions prices continue to surge leaving customers in distress

Dadar (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): The prices of onions have continued to surge drastically across the markets in Mumbai's Dadar, leaving several customers in distress.

Rupesh Chaudhary, a retailer, told ANI: "The reason behind onion price hike is the unseasonal rains that affected many onion farmers in the country. Earlier customers used to buy onion in large quantities, but now that scenario has changed."

"I think the prices would go like this for the next 1-2 months as it will take some time for the new stock of onions to come in the market," he added.

Rahul, a cook, said: "We are forced to use less onions in dishes as it is very expensive. For salads, we have started to offer more carrot, cucumber, and radish than the onion."

Meanwhile, Yusuf Khan, a customer, told ANI: "Onions cost Rs 150-180 per kilogram. We are left with no option than buying these high-priced onions as we have to feed our families.

The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country, which has even sparked protests among the people. (ANI)

