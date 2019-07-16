Mumbai: Over 40 people trapped in 4-storey building collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Over 40 people are feared trapped under the debris of a four-storey building that collapsed in Dongri here on Tuesday.

Teams from Fire brigade and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) rushed their teams to the site and are carrying out rescue operations.

The G+4 building 'Kesarbai' situated near Tandel street, behind Abdul Hamid Shah Dargah, Dongri collapsed approximately around 11 am today.

"We have moved five of our vehicles to the spot. It was Kesarbai building in Dongri which is a four-floor structure. We are still waiting for other details," fire brigade officials said.

NDRF team has also moved to the building collapse site.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

