Mumbai: Parts of city receives rainfall

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Jun 10 (ANI): Parts of Mumbai received rainfall accompanied by thunder on Sunday night giving much-needed respite to the people from the sweltering heat.

Some areas of Wadala, Ghatkopar, Mankhurd, Govandi, Bhandup to Mulund area recorded their first showers.

Mumbai would witness monsoon officially by June 16 to 17, while pre-monsoon showers are likely to occur by next week, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature was at 35.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the minimum temperature was a normal 28.8 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

Maharashtra has for long remained under the grip of drought-like-situation. To counter the prevalent issue, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has allocated Rs 30 crore for cloud seeding. (ANI)

