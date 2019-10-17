Mumbai: Pawar attacks BJP-Shiv Sena alliance over farmer suicide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party President, Sharad Pawar on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance saying that no section of the society was happy with the rule of current dispensation.

Addressing an election rally in Mumbai, Pawar also invoked the issue of farmers' suicide and said, "People in rural areas tell me that they have not suffered anything worse than this rule of BJP-Shiv Sena. 16,000 farmers have committed suicide in Maharashtra in the last five years."

The ruling alliance, too, frequently focuses its attacks on Pawar, given his emergence as the main opposition face.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched an attack on Congress for its 10 years rule in the state and said, "Congress ran the government for 10 years and Sharad Pawar was a minister but what did he bring for Maharashtra? What did Prithviraj Chavan brought to the state from the Union Government? Our work for the last five years outweighs their 50 years."

The voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on October 21 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)