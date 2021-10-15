The accused was apprehended from Kurla neighbourhood of Mumbai by the police. (Photo/ANI)
The accused was apprehended from Kurla neighbourhood of Mumbai by the police. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai police arrest drug peddler from Kurla

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2021 18:58 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police has apprehended a man from the Kurla area for allegedly peddling drugs.
The accused has been identified as Santosh (40).

The police said that 210 grams of drug (mephedrone) was recovered from the accused which is worth Rs 21 lakh in the international market.
The accused was arrested yesterday and a case registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
He was produced in a local court today which sent him to police custody till October 2. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl