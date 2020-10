Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Friday arrested five people from Delhi, who allegedly ran a fake job portal and duped people of money.



Eight hard disks, 23 mobile phones, 47 SIM cards, 12 Debit cards, 7 dongles were seized by the police in connection with the case.

A woman had filed a complaint at Pant Nagar Police station that she was duped of Rs 8 lakhs. (ANI)