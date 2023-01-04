Mumbai Police arrest man posing as CBI officer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): A 24-year-old man has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for posing as a CBI officer.

Identified as Deepak, the alleged imposter apparently conducted searches in Ghatkopar hotels by showing a fake CBI ID card and claiming to be an officer, the police said after the arrest on Tuesday.

According to the Mumbai Police, Deepak used to search the registers of the hotel and checked the customer details who were staying there.



A customer suspected Deepak's behaviour and informed the hotel manager about it.

The hotel manager then informed the police.

Police reached the spot and verified Deepak's ID card which was found to be fake after which the Ghatkopar police lodged an FIR and arrested the accused. (ANI)

