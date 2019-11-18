Representative image
Mumbai: Police arrest man who sexually assaulted, killed minor girl

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:43 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): A man, who allegedly sexually assaulted and killed a 14-year-old girl in the city in October this year, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.
According to the police, the man was arrested on Sunday.
"The girl had gone missing from her house on October 1 this year. Her family members thought that someone has kidnapped her. An FIR for kidnapping was lodged in Samta Nagar Police station on October 2, police said in a statement.
Police said that the accused was also called by the police during the investigation and he had co-operated with the probe. However, the police could not verify the suspicions.
"However, with the help of some local informers and additional technical inputs, police later confronted him and he confessed that he had called the girl to his residence on the date of the incident and tried to force himself upon her. When the girl started crying, he hit her with a water bottle and later strangled her," police said.
The accused allegedly disposed of the body at an isolated place in Talasari area of Palghar district the next day.
The man was arrested under several relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to murder, molestation and tampering with evidence, etc, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The police also produced the accused before a competent court, which has remanded him to police custody till November 25. (ANI)

