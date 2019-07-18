Mumbai Police arrest two men with 4.5 kg hashish worth around Rs 9 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Mumbai Police have arrested two men from a hotel in Wadala area and seized 4.5 kilograms of 'hashish">hashish' (hash) worth around Rs 9 lakh from their possession.

The arrest took place on Wednesday during a special anti-narcotics drive-by Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP).

A case has been registered against both of them under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a probe in the matter is underway.

Hashish (hash) is a drug made from the resin of the cannabis plant. (ANI)

