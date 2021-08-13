Mumbai Police arrest two persons for selling fake mobile accessories

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly selling fake mobile phone accessories to customers worth over Rs 1.7 crore.



The police said that the accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar and Girdhari Lal from the Nagpada area of Mumbai.

Fake mobile phone batteries used in phones of Oppo, Samsung, MI, worth Rs 1.7 crore were recovered from the spot along with the accused after a police raid at Nagpada in Mumbai, said the police.

The Police further added that the accused used to dupe customers by allegedly selling these fake batteries with stickers from branded companies. These were sold in the wholesale and retail markets across Mumbai and other states of India. (ANI)

