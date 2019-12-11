Mumbai Police arrests 2 people for stealing onions valued over Rs 20,000

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Mumbai Police">Mumbai Police have arrested two people in connection with the theft of onions valued over Rs 20,000, from two shops in Dongri Market here.

A total of 168 kilograms of onion were stolen from the two stalls.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of December 5 and December 6.

"Mumbai police have registered a case of theft in Dongri police station under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Total 168 kg onions valued around Rs 20,160 (according to the FIR) were stolen," police said in a statement.

As much as 112 kg onions were stolen from Akbar Sheikh's stall and other 56 kg onions were stolen from Imran Sheikh's stall here. (ANI)

