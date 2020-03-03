Mumbai police arrests auto driver for masturbating before college student

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): A 49-year-old autorickshaw driver has been arrested in the Goregaon area of Mumbai after he allegedly masturbated while ferrying a female teen to her college on February 29.

The woman had recorded the incident on her mobile phone and alerted the police through social media, following which the police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC, following which action was taken against the driver.

According to the police, the girl had taken the auto-rickshaw to reach her college in the morning.

Upon reaching a secluded spot near Goregaon, the driver started masturbating after repeatedly leering at the girl through the side mirror.

The accused, after being produced in the court, was sent to police remand. (ANI)

